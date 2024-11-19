Huntington National Bank Has $64,000 Stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter worth $1,388,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 175,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 104,929 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,552,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 85,082 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

JHS stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Articles

