Huntington National Bank Has $79,000 Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 252,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,731,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Getty Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GTY opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $33.23.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 160.68%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.