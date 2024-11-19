Huntington National Bank Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $85,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

