Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,746 shares of company stock worth $14,684,140 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $451.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $474.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.73 and a 200 day moving average of $348.44. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

