Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $336.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.67 and its 200 day moving average is $315.53. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $257.03 and a 12 month high of $344.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.