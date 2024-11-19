Huntington National Bank Purchases 240 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

