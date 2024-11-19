Huntington National Bank Purchases 553 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 1,906.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX stock opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $101.61.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

