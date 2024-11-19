Huntington National Bank Raises Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 154.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,558,000 after buying an additional 5,317,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,354.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 999,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 983,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 462.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 678,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 558,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 248,336 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

