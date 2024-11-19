Huntington National Bank Sells 574 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 566.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 56.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UBS opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.