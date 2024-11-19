Huntington National Bank Sells 87 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $138.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.71 and a twelve month high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

