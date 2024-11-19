InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get InMode alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INMD

InMode Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of InMode

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.15. InMode has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $959,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 34.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 866,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 222,532 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 35.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,905 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 32,369 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in InMode by 129.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,280 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 50,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in InMode by 11.9% during the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 593,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

(Get Free Report

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.