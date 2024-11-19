Insider Buying: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Dubkowski acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$20,441.00.
Paul Dubkowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Paul Dubkowski sold 1,202 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total value of C$4,759.92.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
