Insider Buying: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Dubkowski acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$20,441.00.

Paul Dubkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Paul Dubkowski sold 1,202 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total value of C$4,759.92.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

