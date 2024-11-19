Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAON by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,310,000 after purchasing an additional 525,132 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,934,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 212.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 446,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 552.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

