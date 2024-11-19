International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMXI. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,055,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in International Money Express by 5.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 46.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 152,464 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 374,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 262,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Money Express Stock Down 0.9 %

IMXI stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.88. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $643.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

