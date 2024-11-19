iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,830,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 549,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after acquiring an additional 372,302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 172,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 105,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

