iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.44 and a fifty-two week high of $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.