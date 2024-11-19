iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.74 and traded as low as $27.64. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 26,146 shares.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $410.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

