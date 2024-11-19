iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 386,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $487,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 347.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

