Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of J stock opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

