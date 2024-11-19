Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after buying an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 99,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $171,943,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 440,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $720,160. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

