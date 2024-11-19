John Ernest Sicard Sells 24,147 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 24,147 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total value of C$4,054,585.55.

Kinaxis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$166.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$159.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 168.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$132.93 and a 52-week high of C$174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KXS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.67.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

