John Ernest Sicard Sells 24,147 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 24,147 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total value of C$4,054,585.55.
Kinaxis Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$166.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$159.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 168.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$132.93 and a 52-week high of C$174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
