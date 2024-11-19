KBC Group NV Acquires 11,201 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after buying an additional 1,519,591 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after buying an additional 1,491,726 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,731,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,996,916.30. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 14,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $622,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,634.48. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,152 shares of company stock valued at $44,111,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

