KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

