KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

