KBC Group NV Grows Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 908.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,546 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,407,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $2,547,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.45 and a beta of 1.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

