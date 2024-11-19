KBC Group NV Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Samsara by 69.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Samsara by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,445.77. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,708,307 shares of company stock valued at $78,039,972. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.