KBC Group NV Has $2.18 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,520.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,293,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,547,000 after buying an additional 1,278,011 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 807,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,133,000 after buying an additional 744,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 278.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

