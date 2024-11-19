KBC Group NV Makes New $946,000 Investment in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dayforce during the third quarter valued at about $19,273,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Dayforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth $3,792,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dayforce in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,643 shares of company stock worth $384,617. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Trading Up 0.2 %

DAY stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $81.32.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.