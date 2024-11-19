KBC Group NV Purchases 1,024 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

KBC Group NV raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after buying an additional 54,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,511,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,122,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 482.76%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

