KBC Group NV Purchases 58,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 778.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $252,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,149,268.40. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

