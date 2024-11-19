KBC Group NV Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on TWLO
Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio
In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,537 shares of company stock worth $3,390,745. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Twilio
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.