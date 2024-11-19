KBC Group NV Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,537 shares of company stock worth $3,390,745. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

