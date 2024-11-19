KBC Group NV Sells 6,424 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Vitesse Energy worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 179,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 106,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VTS opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.22. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.84%.

In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 10,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,249,041.03. The trade was a 2.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Vitesse Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

