KBC Group NV Takes $2.09 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 152,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NU by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 25,004,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,305 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,976,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,686,000 after buying an additional 1,828,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,927,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.