Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.68 and traded as low as $7.19. Klabin shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

