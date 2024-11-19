Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.68 and traded as low as $7.19. Klabin shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 210 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Get Our Latest Report on KLBAY
Klabin Stock Performance
Klabin Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.
About Klabin
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Klabin
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.