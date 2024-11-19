Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Krystal Biotech worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRYS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 93.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 37.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.79. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

