Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,081 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 131,476 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 29.8% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 227,374 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lantronix from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,269.44. This represents a 52.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,293,503 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,932.96. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,065 shares of company stock valued at $356,232. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Trading Down 2.5 %

Lantronix stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

