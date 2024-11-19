LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts have commented on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

In other news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $29,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $580.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $62.49.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.