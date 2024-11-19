Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 403.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.92.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LII opened at $620.20 on Tuesday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $397.34 and a one year high of $653.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.98, for a total value of $360,789.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,734.64. This trade represents a 11.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total transaction of $125,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $4,115,254. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

