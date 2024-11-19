Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $151.92 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.55. The firm has a market cap of $690.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

