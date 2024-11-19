Loop Capital Increases Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $125.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

