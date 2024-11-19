LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 153.03 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 866.81%.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

