Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,706.27 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,342.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,581.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,582.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

