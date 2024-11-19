MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,269.67.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,916.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,035.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,849.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

