Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 151,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 178.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of CareTrust REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. The trade was a 11.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.11%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

