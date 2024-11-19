Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 14,742 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after buying an additional 7,084,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 328,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,481 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 936,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $15,966,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.58%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This trade represents a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

