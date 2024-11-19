Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 195 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ares Management by 54.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total transaction of $2,276,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,476,141.60. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 18,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $3,210,874.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,650,754.30. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,453 shares of company stock worth $78,577,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ARES opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $105.89 and a one year high of $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

