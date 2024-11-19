Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mohawk Industries stock opened at $138.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68.
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.
