Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The trade was a 32.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CUZ opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.