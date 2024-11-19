Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

