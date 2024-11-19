Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,380,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,136,000 after buying an additional 1,136,985 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,475,000 after acquiring an additional 479,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,856,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

